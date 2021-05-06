Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after DA Davidson lowered their price target on the stock to $60.00. The stock had previously closed at $51.67, but opened at $48.59. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock. Varonis Systems shares last traded at $48.96, with a volume of 15,368 shares.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on VRNS. UBS Group began coverage on Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Varonis Systems from $66.67 to $72.67 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Varonis Systems from $50.00 to $78.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Varonis Systems from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Varonis Systems from $68.33 to $73.33 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.93.

In related news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,500 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.97, for a total transaction of $281,955.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,925,567.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP James O’boyle sold 17,189 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.50, for a total value of $3,136,992.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 282,299 shares of company stock worth $40,933,811 in the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 127.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 497,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,338,000 after acquiring an additional 134,338 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 88,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,529,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.50. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of -17.22 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 97.77% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The company had revenue of $74.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. Varonis Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

