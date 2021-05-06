Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Reaches New 52-Week High on Strong Earnings

Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $55.92 and last traded at $55.30, with a volume of 15479 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.31.

The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.33. Service Co. International had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.77 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.21%.

Separately, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Service Co. International in a report on Monday.

In other Service Co. International news, Director Alan R. Buckwalter III sold 8,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total transaction of $389,147.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,190,924.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in Service Co. International by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 13,097,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,094,000 after purchasing an additional 254,885 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Service Co. International by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,513,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,736,000 after purchasing an additional 126,869 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its holdings in Service Co. International by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,582,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,900,000 after purchasing an additional 638,504 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Service Co. International by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,553,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,331,000 after purchasing an additional 311,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,409,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,323,000 after acquiring an additional 160,907 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.83. The company has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.59.

About Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

