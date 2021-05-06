Clikia Corp. (OTCMKTS:CLKA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Clikia Corp. (OTCMKTS:CLKA) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the March 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 137,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CLKA opened at $0.99 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.88. Clikia has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $2.50.

About Clikia

Clikia Corp., through its subsidiary, Maison Luxe LLC, engages in retailing luxury goods. It primarily focuses on offering fine timepieces and jewelry on wholesale and business-to-consumer basis. The company is based in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

