Battle North Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:BNAUF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Battle North Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:BNAUF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,900 shares, a growth of 23.5% from the March 31st total of 58,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BNAUF shares. TD Securities raised their price objective on Battle North Gold from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity cut Battle North Gold from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Battle North Gold from $3.10 to $2.65 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Battle North Gold stock opened at $2.14 on Thursday. Battle North Gold has a 52 week low of $0.78 and a 52 week high of $2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 41.50 and a current ratio of 41.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.21 million, a P/E ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.61.

Battle North Gold (OTCMKTS:BNAUF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

Battle North Gold Company Profile

Battle North Gold Corporation engages in the exploration of gold properties in Canada and the United States. Its flagship project is the Bateman Gold Project located in the Red Lake gold district in Ontario, Canada. The company also holds approximately 282 square kilometers of mineral claims in the Red Lake area; and owns a gold exploration project on the Long Canyon gold trend near the Nevada-Utah border in the United States.

