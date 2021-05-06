Anima Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNMF) Short Interest Up 21.7% in April

Anima Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNMF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 178,100 shares, an increase of 21.7% from the March 31st total of 146,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

ANNMF stock opened at $3.82 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.82. Anima has a fifty-two week low of $3.82 and a fifty-two week high of $3.82.

Separately, Societe Generale assumed coverage on Anima in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Anima Holding S.p.A. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of Italy. The firm offers various investment schemes and foreign SICAVs, and institutional and private pension funds, mutual funds, open-ended umbrella funds as well as private wealth and institutional asset management services.

