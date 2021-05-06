Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) PT Raised to C$39.00 at Scotiabank

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$35.00 to C$39.00 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on IMO. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and issued a C$36.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Eight Capital upped their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil to C$31.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$30.75 to C$32.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$23.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$33.93.

Shares of IMO stock opened at C$37.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$27.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.34. Imperial Oil has a 52 week low of C$14.86 and a 52 week high of C$37.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$31.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$26.33.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.23 billion. Analysts forecast that Imperial Oil will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -50.49%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

