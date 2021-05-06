TD Securities Increases MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target to C$10.00

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its target price raised by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 36.80% from the company’s current price.

MEG has been the topic of several other reports. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$7.00 price objective on shares of MEG Energy in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$6.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$8.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$9.00 price target on shares of MEG Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. MEG Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$7.59.

MEG opened at C$7.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$6.65 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.22, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.12. MEG Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$2.14 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.10.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$786.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$742.87 million. Equities research analysts predict that MEG Energy will post 1.0800001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Chi-Tak Yee sold 281,013 shares of MEG Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.64, for a total value of C$1,865,504.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 156,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,035,785.24. Also, Director Robert Bruce Hodgins sold 17,834 shares of MEG Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.64, for a total value of C$118,391.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$102,837.

MEG Energy Company Profile

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

