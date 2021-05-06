Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Price Target Increased to C$62.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$59.00 to C$62.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.11% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$60.00 price target on shares of Stella-Jones in a research report on Monday. Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones to C$56.60 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Laurentian boosted their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$52.00 to C$56.50 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$56.00 price objective on shares of Stella-Jones in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$56.94.

Get Stella-Jones alerts:

Shares of TSE:SJ opened at C$52.94 on Tuesday. Stella-Jones has a one year low of C$30.38 and a one year high of C$54.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$51.28 and a 200-day moving average of C$47.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.41, a current ratio of 6.05 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of C$3.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$533.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$464.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stella-Jones will post 3.3800001 earnings per share for the current year.

About Stella-Jones

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including pilings, wharf and bridge timbers, crane mats, railway crossings, and laminated poles; construction timbers; and coal tar-based products.

Featured Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Stella-Jones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stella-Jones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.