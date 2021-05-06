LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LightPath Technologies, Inc. provides optics and photonics solutions for the industrial, defense, telecommunications, testing and measurement, and medical industries. LightPath designs, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components including molded glass aspheric lenses and assemblies, infrared lenses and thermal imaging assemblies, fused fiber collimators, and gradient index GRADIUM lenses. LightPath also offers custom optical assemblies, including full engineering design support. “

LPTH has been the topic of several other research reports. Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on shares of LightPath Technologies from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research note on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.17.

LPTH stock opened at $2.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.34. LightPath Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $5.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.88 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $9.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 million. LightPath Technologies had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 6.33%. Equities analysts predict that LightPath Technologies will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in LightPath Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,842,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in LightPath Technologies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 310,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in LightPath Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $531,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in LightPath Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in LightPath Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Institutional investors own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

About LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.

