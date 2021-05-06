Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Authorizes Stock Repurchase Plan

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 4th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have commented on PRU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.57.

Prudential Financial stock opened at $104.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -289.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. Prudential Financial has a fifty-two week low of $48.52 and a fifty-two week high of $104.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.80.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.36. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Prudential Financial will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total transaction of $2,663,177.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,218.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Wendy Elizabeth Jones bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $80.98 per share, for a total transaction of $80,980.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $80,980. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,485 shares of company stock worth $3,876,812 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

