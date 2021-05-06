Interface (TILE) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 7th. Analysts expect Interface to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $276.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.83 million. Interface had a negative net margin of 6.44% and a positive return on equity of 27.11%. The company’s revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts expect Interface to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TILE stock opened at $13.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $766.45 million, a P/E ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 2.16. Interface has a 1-year low of $5.88 and a 1-year high of $14.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Interface’s payout ratio is currently 2.52%.

TILE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Interface from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Interface from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Interface presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.63.

Interface Company Profile

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR band names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names; and luxury vinyl tile products.

