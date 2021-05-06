Cenovus Energy (CVE) to Release Earnings on Friday

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.27). Cenovus Energy had a negative net margin of 14.15% and a negative return on equity of 12.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect Cenovus Energy to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CVE stock opened at $7.81 on Thursday. Cenovus Energy has a one year low of $3.15 and a one year high of $8.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a PE ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 3.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0137 per share. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CVE shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cenovus Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.52.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

