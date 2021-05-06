Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 199.68% and a negative return on equity of 1.06%.

MGY stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.06. 1,350,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,273,928. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.92. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $4.09 and a 52 week high of $13.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

In related news, Director John B. Walker sold 19,550,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $198,628,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on MGY. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.42.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

