Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 199.68% and a negative return on equity of 1.06%.
MGY stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.06. 1,350,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,273,928. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.92. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $4.09 and a 52 week high of $13.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.
In related news, Director John B. Walker sold 19,550,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $198,628,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Magnolia Oil & Gas
Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.
