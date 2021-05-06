EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.62 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) to announce $3.62 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for EOG Resources’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.24 billion and the highest is $3.87 billion. EOG Resources posted sales of $4.72 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 23.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EOG Resources will report full year sales of $14.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.58 billion to $15.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $15.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.14 billion to $16.50 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow EOG Resources.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.33. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, March 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.69.

EOG Resources stock traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.71. The company had a trading volume of 4,423,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,522,142. The company has a market cap of $44.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.52 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. EOG Resources has a fifty-two week low of $31.22 and a fifty-two week high of $77.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were given a dividend of $0.4125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 33.13%.

In related news, President Ezra Y. Yacob sold 3,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $245,147.70. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 51,830 shares in the company, valued at $3,882,067. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 6,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total transaction of $466,600.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 119,184 shares in the company, valued at $8,936,416.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,356,231. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 49.1% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 1,136.4% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 544 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EOG Resources (EOG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.