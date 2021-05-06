Analysts Expect Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $285.09 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) will announce $285.09 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Adtalem Global Education’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $284.00 million and the highest is $286.19 million. Adtalem Global Education reported sales of $259.73 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education will report full-year sales of $1.12 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Adtalem Global Education.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Adtalem Global Education had a positive return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 7.49%.

Several research analysts recently commented on ATGE shares. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Adtalem Global Education from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Shares of ATGE stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.75. The stock had a trading volume of 285,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,505. Adtalem Global Education has a one year low of $23.22 and a one year high of $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.77, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.37.

In other Adtalem Global Education news, insider Holland Katherine Alice Boden bought 611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.94 per share, for a total transaction of $25,014.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,126,300.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Donna Jennings sold 25,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $1,022,284.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,024.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 3,161 shares of company stock valued at $129,564 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,750,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,227,000 after purchasing an additional 170,514 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,114,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,780,000 after purchasing an additional 643,093 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,778,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 610,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,739,000 after purchasing an additional 49,400 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 585,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,872,000 after purchasing an additional 13,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) program, registered nurse (RN)-to-BSN degree completion option, and graduate programs.

