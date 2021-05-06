Celer Network Trading Down 1.4% Over Last Week (CELR)

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 5th. In the last seven days, Celer Network has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. Celer Network has a market cap of $329.54 million and $41.71 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celer Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0598 or 0.00000105 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.19 or 0.00082697 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00019666 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.57 or 0.00065850 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $465.24 or 0.00815351 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.62 or 0.00100985 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,274.64 or 0.09244068 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Celer Network Coin Profile

Celer Network is a coin. It was first traded on March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,506,609,697 coins. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @CelerNetwork . Celer Network’s official message board is medium.com/celer-network . Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics. “

Celer Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celer Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celer Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

