ChartEx Market Capitalization Achieves $938,676.52 (CHART)

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 5th. During the last seven days, ChartEx has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. ChartEx has a total market cap of $938,676.52 and approximately $75,011.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ChartEx coin can now be bought for about $0.0469 or 0.00000082 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ChartEx alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00002960 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.30 or 0.00068875 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $164.68 or 0.00288612 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004082 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $654.43 or 0.01146917 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00031472 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $421.68 or 0.00739010 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56,958.20 or 0.99822033 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ChartEx Profile

ChartEx launched on May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. The official website for ChartEx is chartex.pro . ChartEx’s official message board is medium.com/@chartexpro . ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bet on Chart is a football betting platform powered by blockchain, where players can make in-play bets and follow the match at the same time. Every match is represented by a live chart, and the betting process is very similar to financial trading, players only need to predict where the chart is going to be within a certain time frame. BetOnChart (CHART) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as an in-game currency on the betting platform. “

Buying and Selling ChartEx

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChartEx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChartEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CHARTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for ChartEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChartEx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.