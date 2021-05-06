AtromG8 (AG8) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.20 Million

AtromG8 (CURRENCY:AG8) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 5th. AtromG8 has a total market cap of $2.20 million and $91,670.00 worth of AtromG8 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AtromG8 coin can now be purchased for about $0.0525 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, AtromG8 has traded up 6.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00002960 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.30 or 0.00068875 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.68 or 0.00288612 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004082 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $654.43 or 0.01146917 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00031472 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $421.68 or 0.00739010 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,958.20 or 0.99822033 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

AtromG8 Profile

AtromG8’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for AtromG8 is https://reddit.com/r/AtronocomTeam . AtromG8’s official website is atromg8.com . The official message board for AtromG8 is atromg8.com/blog . AtromG8’s official Twitter account is @ATROMG8 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ATROMG8 is a multi-blockchain landscape powered by the MixNet 5.0 superstructure is moving towards a fast and secure ecosystem for conversations, coworking, PSP transactions, data exchange, Diploma on Blockchain and social media with the gig economy and e-commerce as a whole und the umbrella of security and privacy. “

Buying and Selling AtromG8

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AtromG8 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AtromG8 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AtromG8 using one of the exchanges listed above.

