$112.95 Million in Sales Expected for Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) will post $112.95 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Physicians Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $109.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $115.05 million. Physicians Realty Trust posted sales of $107.43 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will report full year sales of $468.69 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $445.60 million to $506.71 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $498.71 million, with estimates ranging from $457.60 million to $586.75 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Physicians Realty Trust.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.18). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 3.37%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Physicians Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Physicians Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.11.

Physicians Realty Trust stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,162,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,971,860. Physicians Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.45 and a fifty-two week high of $20.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 41.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 92.93%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOC. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 91.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

