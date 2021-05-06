JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) Trading Down 1.2%

JD Sports Fashion plc (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) was down 1.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.93 and last traded at $12.93. Approximately 1,335 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 3,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.09.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JDSPY shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. JD Sports Fashion currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.37.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashionwear, outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

