Hut 8 Mining (TSE:HUT) Trading Up 0.2%

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (TSE:HUT) shares were up 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$6.55 and last traded at C$6.20. Approximately 840,592 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 2,257,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.19.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$14.00 target price on shares of Hut 8 Mining in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$8.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.29, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 3.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$695.84 million and a P/E ratio of 31.00.

Hut 8 Mining (TSE:HUT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.07) by C$0.35. The company had revenue of C$12.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$9.10 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Hut 8 Mining Corp. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hut 8 Mining Company Profile (TSE:HUT)

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 56 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

