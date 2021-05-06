Biglari (NYSE:BH) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $119.31

Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $119.31 and traded as high as $140.97. Biglari shares last traded at $137.93, with a volume of 2,411 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $313.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.53 and a 200 day moving average of $119.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Get Biglari alerts:

In other news, CEO Sardar Biglari purchased 1,888 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $140.00 per share, with a total value of $264,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 58.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biglari in the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Biglari in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Biglari in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Biglari in the fourth quarter valued at about $334,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Biglari in the fourth quarter valued at about $251,000.

About Biglari (NYSE:BH)

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 194 Steak n Shake traditional franchise and 86 franchise partner units, as well as Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants; and 3 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 39 franchised units.

See Also: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Biglari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biglari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.