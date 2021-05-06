MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $180.89 million-$241.18 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $231.70 million.

MOR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a market perform rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut MorphoSys from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.00.

NASDAQ MOR traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.53. The stock had a trading volume of 50,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,504. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.57. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.53 and a beta of 1.03. MorphoSys has a 52-week low of $21.26 and a 52-week high of $35.73.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.42. MorphoSys had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $42.99 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that MorphoSys will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

About MorphoSys

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

