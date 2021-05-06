NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.23 EPS

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The pipeline company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.23), MarketWatch Earnings reports. NuStar Energy had a positive return on equity of 25.87% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $361.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. NuStar Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE NS traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.66. 385,004 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 618,769. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 2.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.72. NuStar Energy has a fifty-two week low of $9.47 and a fifty-two week high of $20.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 57.76%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NS shares. US Capital Advisors downgraded NuStar Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Mizuho dropped their price target on NuStar Energy from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on NuStar Energy in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NuStar Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on NuStar Energy in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. NuStar Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.75.

In related news, EVP Daniel S. Oliver sold 7,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $120,120.00. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

