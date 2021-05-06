Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Issues Earnings Results

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Match Group had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company had revenue of $667.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Match Group updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ MTCH traded up $4.74 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $143.67. 5,251,527 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,555,258. The company has a market cap of $38.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -217.68, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20. Match Group has a 1 year low of $87.56 and a 1 year high of $174.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $145.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.91.
In other Match Group news, Director Joseph Levin sold 144,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total transaction of $22,610,160.37. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 180,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,181,015.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total transaction of $4,202,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,898 shares in the company, valued at $5,866,353.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Match Group Company Profile
Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.
