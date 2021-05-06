Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Issues Earnings Results

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Match Group had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company had revenue of $667.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Match Group updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH traded up $4.74 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $143.67. 5,251,527 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,555,258. The company has a market cap of $38.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -217.68, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20. Match Group has a 1 year low of $87.56 and a 1 year high of $174.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $145.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.91.

In other Match Group news, Director Joseph Levin sold 144,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total transaction of $22,610,160.37. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 180,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,181,015.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total transaction of $4,202,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,898 shares in the company, valued at $5,866,353.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MTCH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna raised shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Match Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Match Group from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Match Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.64.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

