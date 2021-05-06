$43.24 Million in Sales Expected for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) to post sales of $43.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $30.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $58.90 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $27.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 57.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $151.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $114.30 million to $198.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $253.87 million, with estimates ranging from $146.00 million to $390.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.17). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 17.37% and a negative net margin of 96.09%. The business had revenue of $32.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.42 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.31.

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $66.47. The stock had a trading volume of 923,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,455. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $30.83 and a 52-week high of $92.60. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.13 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.57.

In other news, General Counsel Patrick O’brien sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total transaction of $7,961,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 383,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,913,352.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARWR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,409,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $184,891,000 after acquiring an additional 943,012 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,894,000. Western Financial Corporation acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,945,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 691.7% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 699,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,412,000 after acquiring an additional 611,522 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 664,637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,998,000 after acquiring an additional 293,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

