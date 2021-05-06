$1.87 Billion in Sales Expected for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) will announce sales of $1.87 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Dover’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.90 billion. Dover posted sales of $1.50 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dover will report full-year sales of $7.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.26 billion to $7.57 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $7.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.62 billion to $8.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Dover.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.36. Dover had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DOV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Dover from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays increased their price target on Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Dover from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.91.

In related news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 3,617 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $481,061.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,853,382. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Dover by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 57,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,832,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in Dover by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 632,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,755,000 after acquiring an additional 23,629 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Dover by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Dover by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 315,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,289,000 after purchasing an additional 10,353 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dover by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the period. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DOV traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $150.84. The stock had a trading volume of 481,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,291. Dover has a 12 month low of $79.87 and a 12 month high of $151.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $21.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.39%.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

