Verge Price Tops $0.0624 on Major Exchanges (XVG)

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded up 20.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 5th. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0624 or 0.00000109 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Verge has a total market capitalization of $1.03 billion and $237.73 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Verge has traded 32.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $342.25 or 0.00596751 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00005175 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001344 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00006983 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00000174 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000814 BTC.

About Verge

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,450,282,849 coins. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com . The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work. VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, a ton of developer resources and privacy tools (located here!) Block reward: Block 0 to 14,000 : 200,000 coins14,000 to 28,000 : 100,000 coins28,000 to 42,000: 50,000 coins42,000 to 210,000: 25,000 coins210,000 to 378,000: 12,500 coins378,000 to 546,000: 6,250 coins546,000 to 714,000: 3,125 coins714,000 to 2,124,000: 1,560 coins2,124,000 to 4,248,000: 730 coinsApproximately total reward: 9 Billion (9,000,000,000) during first year then issuing 1 billion (1,000,000,000) each year after. “

Verge Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

