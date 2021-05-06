Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) Issues Earnings Results

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. Ducommun had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 4.31%.

Ducommun stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.50. The company had a trading volume of 45,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,284. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Ducommun has a 12-month low of $23.59 and a 12-month high of $65.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.72 and its 200-day moving average is $52.68. The company has a market capitalization of $680.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 1.58.

DCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ducommun in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley boosted their price target on Ducommun from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Truist upgraded Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.83.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

