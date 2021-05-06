Regional Management (NYSE:RM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.13 EPS

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The credit services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $1.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Regional Management had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 7.50%.

RM stock traded up $3.92 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.92. The company had a trading volume of 85,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,829. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.76 and a 200 day moving average of $30.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $462.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 21.76, a quick ratio of 21.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Regional Management has a fifty-two week low of $10.33 and a fifty-two week high of $43.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.05%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

About Regional Management

Regional Management Corp, a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders. It offers small and large installment loans; retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

