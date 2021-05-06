Genting Malaysia Berhad (OTCMKTS:GMALF) Stock Price Up 2.3%

Genting Malaysia Berhad (OTCMKTS:GMALF)’s stock price rose 2.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.72 and last traded at $0.72. Approximately 4,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 373% from the average daily volume of 845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.69 and a 200 day moving average of $0.61.

About Genting Malaysia Berhad (OTCMKTS:GMALF)

Genting Malaysia Berhad operates in the leisure and hospitality business covering theme parks, gaming, hotels, seaside resorts, and entertainment in Malaysia, the United Kingdom, Egypt, the United States, and the Bahamas. It operates through Leisure & Hospitality, and Properties segments. The Leisure & Hospitality segment comprises integrated resort activities, which include gaming, hotels, food and beverage, theme parks, and retail and entertainment attractions, as well as tours and travel related, and other supporting services.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Genting Malaysia Berhad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genting Malaysia Berhad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.