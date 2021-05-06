Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY) Trading Up 7.9%

Biotricity, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCY)’s share price was up 7.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.59 and last traded at $2.40. Approximately 179,331 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 122,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.23.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.49.

Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter.

Biotricity, Inc, medical technology company, provides biometric data monitoring solutions in the United States. The company focuses on delivery of remote monitoring solutions to medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses.

