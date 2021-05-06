Zenabis Global (OTCMKTS:ZBISF) Stock Price Up 9.3%

Zenabis Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZBISF)’s share price rose 9.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 724,290 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 2,009,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.10 and a 200-day moving average of $0.08.

Zenabis Global Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ZBISF)

Zenabis Global Inc engages in the cultivation and sale of medical and adult-use recreational cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company produces and markets strains of dried cannabis under the Zenabis, Namaste, and Re-Ã¼p brands; and various oil-based cannabis products. It has 111,200 kg of licensed cannabis cultivation space in three licensed facilities in Canada.

