Enterprise Diversified (OTCMKTS:SYTE) Trading 5.7% Higher

Enterprise Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SYTE) shares traded up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.40 and last traded at $7.40. 441 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 1,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.33 and its 200-day moving average is $6.05.

Enterprise Diversified Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SYTE)

Enterprise Diversified, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the Internet, asset management, real estate, and other businesses in the United States and Canada. It offers consumer and business-grade internet access; wholesale managed modem services for downstream internet service providers; web hosting services; third-party software as a reseller; and various ancillary services through Sitestar.net.

Further Reading: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.