Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD) was down 4.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.56 and last traded at $0.57. Approximately 59,403,204 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 183,492,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.59.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Naked Brand Group by 202.9% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 532,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 357,035 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Naked Brand Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Naked Brand Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Naked Brand Group Limited designs, distributes, wholesales, and retails women's and men's intimate apparel, and women's swimwear. The company offers its products under the Pleasure State, Davenport, Lovable, Bendon, Fayreform, Naked, VaVoom, Evollove, and Hickory brands, as well as through licenced brands, including Heidi Klum and Fredericks of Hollywood.

