FairCoin Price Up 30.9% Over Last 7 Days (FAIR)

FairCoin (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 5th. During the last week, FairCoin has traded up 30.9% against the US dollar. One FairCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0850 or 0.00000149 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FairCoin has a total market cap of $4.52 million and $341.00 worth of FairCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002463 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004988 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000015 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.17 or 0.00098167 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on March 6th, 2014. FairCoin’s total supply is 53,193,831 coins. The Reddit community for FairCoin is https://reddit.com/r/faircoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FairCoin’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FairCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FairCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FairCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

