Tornado (TCORE) Price Tops $87.34 on Top Exchanges

Tornado (CURRENCY:TCORE) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 5th. In the last seven days, Tornado has traded 12% higher against the US dollar. One Tornado coin can currently be bought for approximately $87.34 or 0.00152635 BTC on major exchanges. Tornado has a market cap of $524,013.28 and approximately $514,582.00 worth of Tornado was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.77 or 0.00069510 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.26 or 0.00273084 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004137 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $656.89 or 0.01148038 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00031823 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $426.15 or 0.00744770 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57,113.90 or 0.99816856 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Tornado

Tornado’s total supply is 6,000 coins. Tornado’s official Twitter account is @tornadofinance . The official website for Tornado is tornado.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “TCORE Vault is a Deflationary farming model forked from CORE, with an improved code. 20% of Total TCORE supply allocated on LGE for Liquidity is locked and earns TCORE tokens from the vault when users lock their LP tokens. LGE Contributors received TCORE tokens of equal value to their contribution (They received LP tokens + $TCORE tokens for their support). The TCORE Vaults earn a 1.5% fee from any Uniswap sell order and any transaction. TCORE Pools earn from profit strategy contracts to earn interest. “

Buying and Selling Tornado

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tornado should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tornado using one of the exchanges listed above.

