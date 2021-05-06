Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $766.43 Million

Brokerages predict that Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) will post $766.43 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Boyd Gaming’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $749.30 million and the highest is $786.50 million. Boyd Gaming posted sales of $209.86 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 265.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will report full year sales of $3.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.98 billion to $3.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.13 billion to $3.41 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Boyd Gaming.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.49. Boyd Gaming had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 1.09%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist increased their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.19.

NYSE:BYD traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $66.75. 586,984 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,121,684. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.09, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.24. Boyd Gaming has a 52-week low of $14.45 and a 52-week high of $71.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.77.

In other Boyd Gaming news, Director Robert L. Boughner sold 14,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.62, for a total transaction of $912,653.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 13,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $797,417.89. 29.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,238,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,505,000 after purchasing an additional 292,074 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,246,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,350,000 after purchasing an additional 184,493 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,336,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,350,000 after purchasing an additional 95,766 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,080,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 130.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 845,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,273,000 after purchasing an additional 477,839 shares during the last quarter. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

