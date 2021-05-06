Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.62 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) to announce $1.62 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.63 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.60 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market reported sales of $1.65 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will report full year sales of $6.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.38 billion to $6.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.74 billion to $7.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sprouts Farmers Market.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.20. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 36.51%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Monday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sprouts Farmers Market has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.38.

Sprouts Farmers Market stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,775,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,647,359. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 52-week low of $18.21 and a 52-week high of $28.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.29.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 4,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $106,671.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,739.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SFM. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,549,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,375,000 after purchasing an additional 240,447 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 497,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,706,000 after purchasing an additional 103,689 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 99,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 39,870 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 3rd quarter worth $1,789,000. Institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It operates through Healthy Grocery Stores segment. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

