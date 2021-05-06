Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported ($2.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.63) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative return on equity of 14.59% and a negative net margin of 76.74%.

ICD stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.47. 76,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,067. The stock has a market cap of $22.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 6.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Independence Contract Drilling has a 1 year low of $2.12 and a 1 year high of $9.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.76.

Get Independence Contract Drilling alerts:

In other news, Director Msd Partners, L.P. sold 26,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $163,562.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Msd Capital L. P sold 12,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.66, for a total value of $45,050.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,271 shares of company stock valued at $581,591 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs that are engineered and designed to accelerate its clients' production profiles and cash flows from their technically demanding and economically impactful oil and gas properties in the Permian Basin, the Haynesville Shale, and the Eagle Ford Shale.

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Contract Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Contract Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.