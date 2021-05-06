ZooKeeper (ZOO) Trading 4.1% Higher Today

ZooKeeper (CURRENCY:ZOO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 5th. In the last seven days, ZooKeeper has traded flat against the dollar. One ZooKeeper coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.44 or 0.00002532 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZooKeeper has a market capitalization of $6.98 million and $690,910.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002984 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.83 or 0.00069824 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.61 or 0.00271048 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004151 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $656.04 or 0.01150139 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00031796 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $427.16 or 0.00748875 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,079.93 or 1.00069385 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ZooKeeper Profile

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 4,835,990 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

Buying and Selling ZooKeeper

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZooKeeper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZooKeeper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZooKeeper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

