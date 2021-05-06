Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $227.56 Million

Equities analysts expect Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) to announce $227.56 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Yelp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $225.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $230.10 million. Yelp posted sales of $249.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Yelp will report full year sales of $997.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $992.01 million to $1.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Yelp.

Get Yelp alerts:

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The local business review company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $233.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.68 million. Yelp had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on YELP. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Yelp from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Yelp from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Yelp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup raised shares of Yelp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yelp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Yelp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.79.

In other news, insider Vivek Patel sold 54,236 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $2,169,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 149,879 shares in the company, valued at $5,995,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 3,340 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $138,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 145,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,039,038.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YELP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Yelp during the fourth quarter worth about $33,380,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Yelp during the fourth quarter worth about $594,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Yelp by 346.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 556,118 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $21,689,000 after purchasing an additional 431,488 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Yelp by 117.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 756,000 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $24,698,000 after purchasing an additional 408,844 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in Yelp by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,952,687 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $129,134,000 after purchasing an additional 393,953 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

YELP traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.73. The stock had a trading volume of 436,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,916. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -227.81 and a beta of 1.44. Yelp has a twelve month low of $17.83 and a twelve month high of $43.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.63.

About Yelp

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yelp (YELP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.