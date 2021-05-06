$1.58 Earnings Per Share Expected for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) This Quarter

Analysts expect QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings of $1.58 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for QUALCOMM’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.75. QUALCOMM reported earnings per share of $0.86 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 83.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that QUALCOMM will report full-year earnings of $7.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.58 to $8.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $8.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.22 to $9.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for QUALCOMM.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (down previously from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down previously from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.65.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xcel Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,934 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,867 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 459 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 12,303 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. 74.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $134.65. The stock had a trading volume of 6,229,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,482,278. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market cap of $151.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $135.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.74. QUALCOMM has a 52-week low of $74.37 and a 52-week high of $167.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QUALCOMM (QCOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.