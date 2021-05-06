Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $105.95 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) will announce $105.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Frank’s International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $105.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $106.90 million. Frank’s International reported sales of $86.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Frank’s International will report full year sales of $431.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $426.00 million to $437.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $499.20 million, with estimates ranging from $483.00 million to $515.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Frank’s International.

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $94.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.28 million. Frank’s International had a negative net margin of 72.93% and a negative return on equity of 10.38%. Frank’s International’s revenue was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Frank’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised Frank’s International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Frank’s International by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,061,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $109,768,000 after acquiring an additional 6,289,748 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Frank’s International by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,981,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,350,000 after acquiring an additional 213,741 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Frank’s International by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,215,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,550,000 after acquiring an additional 199,608 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frank’s International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,066,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Frank’s International by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,807,536 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,953,000 after acquiring an additional 147,172 shares during the period. 49.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FI traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,453,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,872. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.07. The stock has a market cap of $829.28 million, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.51. Frank’s International has a 1-year low of $1.49 and a 1-year high of $5.44.

About Frank’s International

Frank's International N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Tubular Running Services, Tubulars, and Cementing Equipment.

