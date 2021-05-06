$1.11 Million in Sales Expected for Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) will report $1.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Oncternal Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.75 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $550,000.00. Oncternal Therapeutics posted sales of $580,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 91.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oncternal Therapeutics will report full year sales of $5.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.60 million to $9.75 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.52 million, with estimates ranging from $1.04 million to $4.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Oncternal Therapeutics.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 150.58% and a negative net margin of 746.10%. The business had revenue of $1.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.59 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on ONCT shares. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 17th. Brookline Capital Acquisition began coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.33.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Oncternal Therapeutics by 7,703.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 5,084 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Oncternal Therapeutics by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. 10.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ONCT traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.99. The company had a trading volume of 900,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,623,037. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.45. The company has a market capitalization of $295.69 million, a PE ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 1.66. Oncternal Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.49 and a one year high of $10.56.

Oncternal Therapeutics Company Profile

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its pipeline includes cirmtuzumab, an investigational monoclonal antibody that is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for the treatment of patients with B-cell lymphoid malignancies, including mantle cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

