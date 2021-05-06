Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $32.77 Million

Analysts expect Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) to announce $32.77 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Dynagas LNG Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $33.09 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $32.45 million. Dynagas LNG Partners posted sales of $34.47 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Dynagas LNG Partners will report full-year sales of $131.64 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $128.90 million to $134.37 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $127.10 million, with estimates ranging from $123.40 million to $130.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Dynagas LNG Partners.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The shipping company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $34.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.63 million. Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 13.94%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DLNG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

Dynagas LNG Partners stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $2.74. 31,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,266. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.66. The stock has a market cap of $97.58 million, a PE ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.91. Dynagas LNG Partners has a twelve month low of $1.38 and a twelve month high of $3.97.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DLNG. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Dynagas LNG Partners by 145.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 243,862 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 144,692 shares during the period. 8.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. As of April 16, 2020, the company owned and operated a fleet of six liquefied natural gas carriers. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP. Dynagas LNG Partners LP was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

