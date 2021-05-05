Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.22), Briefing.com reports. Ferrari had a return on equity of 34.85% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Ferrari updated its FY 2021 guidance to 4.824-5.065 EPS.

Shares of RACE traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $203.25. 305,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,442. Ferrari has a one year low of $150.97 and a one year high of $233.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $208.74 and a 200 day moving average of $207.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.35, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Get Ferrari alerts:

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.0445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RACE shares. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Societe Generale lowered shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $269.00 to $231.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.00.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.