National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.34 EPS

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.34), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $179.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.10 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. National Retail Properties updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.910-2.960 EPS.

National Retail Properties stock traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.01. 1,146,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,097,724. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 7.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.14. The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.22 and a beta of 0.74. National Retail Properties has a 12-month low of $25.87 and a 12-month high of $48.80.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is 75.36%.

In other news, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 22,126 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $979,960.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 189,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,407,969.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 6,500 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $281,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,806,211.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 92,907 shares of company stock valued at $4,049,339 in the last three months. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NNN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised National Retail Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. B. Riley raised their price objective on National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised National Retail Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on National Retail Properties from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised National Retail Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.