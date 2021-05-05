Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.190-0.270 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $88.50 million-$94.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $88.02 million.Avid Technology also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.050-1.270 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on AVID. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Avid Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avid Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Maxim Group raised their price target on Avid Technology from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Avid Technology from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVID traded down $1.02 on Wednesday, hitting $21.71. 550,677 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 496,482. Avid Technology has a 52 week low of $4.67 and a 52 week high of $24.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.98. The company has a market cap of $976.99 million, a PE ratio of 50.49 and a beta of 1.30.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $104.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.14 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avid Technology will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kenneth L. Gayron sold 3,000 shares of Avid Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $58,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 291,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,650,626.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Dana Ruzicka sold 25,000 shares of Avid Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total value of $521,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 345,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,194,292.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,750 shares of company stock valued at $770,978 over the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

