WeTrust Price Tops $0.0176 on Top Exchanges (TRST)

WeTrust (CURRENCY:TRST) traded up 44.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. One WeTrust coin can now be purchased for about $0.0176 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, WeTrust has traded 5.8% higher against the dollar. WeTrust has a total market cap of $1.62 million and $302.00 worth of WeTrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.59 or 0.00083705 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00019695 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.59 or 0.00066110 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $467.50 or 0.00822242 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.60 or 0.00101301 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,297.23 or 0.09316701 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000322 BTC.

About WeTrust

TRST is a coin. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2017. WeTrust’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,147,500 coins. The Reddit community for WeTrust is /r/WeTrustPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for WeTrust is www.wetrust.io . The official message board for WeTrust is medium.com/wetrust-blog . WeTrust’s official Twitter account is @WeTrustPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WeTrust is a collaborative lending and insurance platform built on the blockchain created as an alternative to traditional finance and provide community based form of credit scores, insurance, and banking. The first product being built at WeTrust is a Rotating Savings and Credit Association (ROSCA) platform running on a decentralized blockchain, Ethereum. WeTrust ROSCA allows users to save and issue credit as a group, at self-determined and fair interest rates. TrustCoin is an Ethereum-based token that is used to fuel operations within the WeTrust services, like its ROSCA platform and future products. “

WeTrust Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeTrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WeTrust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WeTrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

